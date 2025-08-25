Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s wedding celebrations begin?

Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez has fuelled the speculations of a September wedding with beau Benny Blanco, as she celebrated a rumoured bachelorette with her girlfriends over the weekend.

Amid the rumours that the wedding bells for celebrity couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are about to ring this September, the ‘Only Murders In The Building’ actor seemingly kickstarted the celebrations with a bachelorette getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her friends, including Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and her cousin Priscilla Marie.

In the widely circulated pictures, which raised questions regarding her best friend Taylor Swift’s absence from what many believed was her bachelorette trip, Gomez can be seen flaunting her curves in a black one-piece swimsuit as she danced, clicked selfies, and sipped cocktails during the yacht party.

Reports also suggest that, like the Disney alum, her husband-to-be also enjoyed a bachelor party with his friends in Las Vegas.

It is worth noting here that Selena Gomez, 32, and Benny Blanco, 36, who have known each other for almost a decade while working in the same industry, started dating in 2023. They went Instagram official last year before announcing their engagement in December.

If reports are to be believed, Gomez and Blanco are set to tie the knot in Montecito next month.