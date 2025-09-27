Disney co-stars, BFF Taylor Swift land in California for Selena Gomez's wedding with Benny Blanco

It is finally the much-anticipated last weekend of September 2025, and guests have begun to land in California to attend the long-awaited nuptials of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

The time when Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez will officially say ‘I do’ to her fiancé of 9 months, Benny Blanco, is here, and guests, including her best friend, singer Taylor Swift, and her co-stars, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd and Martin Short, have flown down to California to participate in the weekend-long of lavish celebrations and witness this fairytale come to life.

Reports from foreign media suggest that the Disney alum will walk down the aisle at the Sea Crest Nursery – a 70-acre private plantation in Goleta, dotted with palm trees and cycads.

Ahead of the nuptials, most of the 170 guests of the ceremony attended a rehearsal dinner on Friday night, at a 1,863-acre country mansion in Goleta’s Hope Ranch neighbourhood, which sits in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Reportedly, all the guests are staying at the El Encanto luxury spa resort in Santa Barbara, from where they will be bused to the wedding venue.

Notably, Selena Gomez, 33, and her music producer beau, Benny Blanco, 37, who have known each other for more than a decade, started dating in 2023 and announced their engagement last December. In a run-up to their wedding, both Gomez and her husband-to-be celebrated their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties last month.