Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's divorce rumours spark debate among fans

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are rumoured to be headed for divorce, and the debate sparked confusion among fans.

In a post on X, that allegedly shared that the couple was separating in less than a year. The news sparked speculations among fans. The viral post, shared by a parody account named “Hoops Crave,” quickly gained traction, amassing millions of views and thousands of interactions.

Social media users flooded the comments section, with some questioning the authenticity of the claim and others reacting as if it were true. Comments ranged from curiosity, “Is this true?”, to speculation, with some users claiming they “saw it coming”.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have known each other for years before becoming romantically involved. The pair collaborated on popular tracks like Same Old Love and Kill Em with Kindness before making their relationship public in late 2023.

The claim about their divorce is false. It originated from a parody account on X, whose bio clearly states that it is not affiliated with legitimate entertainment news sources, indicating the post was intended as satire rather than factual reporting. There is no credible evidence or verified report supporting the rumour.

Recent social media activity from Gomez further contradicts the speculation. On February 25, she shared a video featuring Blanco along with a heartfelt message expressing her love, writing that she continues to “fall more and more in love” with him each day.

The viral claim about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s divorce is unfounded, and the couple appears to still be together, with no credible reports suggesting otherwise.