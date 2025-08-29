Selena Gomez confirms Cabo bachelorette with stunning pictures, video

Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez is officially in her bride-to-be era, as she celebrated a bachelorette party with her girlfriends in Cabo over the past weekend.

Amid the rumours that the wedding bells for celebrity couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are about to ring this September, the ‘Only Murders In The Building’ actor was speculated to have kick-started the celebrations with a bachelorette getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her friends, including Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and her cousin Priscilla Marie.

Gomez has now confirmed the buzz, sharing the inside pictures and videos from the dreamy trip.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday morning, the Disney alum posted a 16-slide carousel post, featuring the sneak peeks of the party, including her all-white ensembles and the bikini-clad girls group soaking up the sun on the yacht, to them enjoying a candle-lit dinner at night and dancing on the beach, while watching ‘Wedding Crashers’.

One of the pictures of Gomez also sees her chilling in the lounge, with the balloons on the wall behind her, reading ‘Mrs. Levin’.

For the unversed, her music producer beau’s real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin.

Besides Gomez, reports also suggested that her husband-to-be, Blanco, also enjoyed a bachelor party with his friends in Las Vegas, at the same time as his fiancée; however, it is yet to be confirmed.

Notably, Selena Gomez, 32, and Benny Blanco, 36, who have known each other for almost a decade while working in the same industry, started dating in 2023. They went Instagram official last year before announcing their engagement in December.

If reports are to be believed, Gomez and Blanco are set to tie the knot in Montecito next month.