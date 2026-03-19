Selena Gomez swaps Hollywood glitz for "auntie duties" at Disneyland

In a world where celebrity conspiracy theories often move faster than the truth, Selena Gomez is busy living a life that is refreshingly human.

The “People You Know” singer recently took a break from her packed schedule to dominate “auntie duties” at Disneyland, and the resulting photos have sent the internet into a tailspin—for all the right reasons.

While her husband, Benny Blanco, was notably absent from this particular excursion, Selena Gomez proved she doesn’t need a plus-one to have the time of her life.

Dressed casually and leaning into the magic of the park, the 33-year-old was spotted wrangling a group of children, including her beloved goddaughter and sister.

From braving high-speed rides to taking unglamorous, relatable “big bites” of theme park corn, Gomez looked every bit the grounded star fans have supported for decades.

However, the outing didn’t come without a side of internet strangeness. A small faction of “truthers” on social media attempted to revive a tired and sensationalized narrative, questioning if the woman in the photos was the “real” Selena Gomez or—as the theory wildly suggests—a clone.

One follower went as far as to claim they “refused to accept” this was the pop icon, referring to an online myth that she was replaced years ago.

Despite the sci-fi speculation, the reality seen by park-goers on X (formerly Twitter) told a different story. Fans who spotted her in person described a warm, energetic, and very much “real” Selena Gomez who was simply trying to be “as cool as the kids.”

As one netizen aptly put it after seeing her interact with her family: “You’re going to be an amazing mom one day.” Clone or not—though we’re betting on the latter—the only thing being “replaced” here is Hollywood glitz with genuine family time.