Selena Gomez has double the reason to celebrate this year. The Who Says singer rang in her 34th birthday and celebrated six years of her mental health initiative, the Rare Impact Fund during her vacation in Italy.

On Wednesday, July 22, the singer and actress took to Instagram to thank her supporters for their birthday wishes and reflected on how meaningful the occasion had become.

“First, I have to thank each of you immensely for your support, kindness and all the bday wishes,” Gomez wrote. “Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world.”

The post featured photos of Gomez celebrating on a balcony in Bologna, Italy, where she blew out a birthday candle placed atop a serving of tiramisu.

The birthday also marked an important milestone for Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to youth mental health services and education worldwide.

“Little me would never believe I’d get to celebrate my birthday alongside six years of the Rare Impact Fund. My heart is so full today,” she wrote. “Watching this community come together to support youth mental health has been the greatest gift, so thank YOU.”

She concluded her message by expressing appreciation to everyone who has supported the initiative, writing, “Thank you for believing in this work and for being part of this journey… I love you guys so much!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez has previously shared that the Rare Impact Fund was established even before the launch of her Rare Beauty cosmetics brand to make mental health resources more accessible to young people around the world.

Among those celebrating the special day was Gomez’s husband, music producer Benny Blanco, who left a simple but affectionate comment on her post: “I love you.”

The birthday festivities followed the couple’s recent trip to Bologna, where they were spotted enjoying dinner at the popular restaurant Trattoria della Santa.