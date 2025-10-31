Selena Gomez continues charity work for mental health even on her wedding day

Selena Gomez continued to make an effort for the causes close to her heart, even on her wedding day.

At the Third Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance & Reflection, Gomez revealed why she and husband Benny Blanco asked guests to donate to the Rare Impact Fund instead of giving them gifts.

“I think it’s not so much that Rare was a part of it, it’s just so much that we wanted — I wanted — to share with my community a little piece of happy,” she told People. “They’ve changed my life, so that was my way of doing that.”

The Wolves hitmaker gushed that the fund “is the most proud” she’s ever been of any of her projects, adding, “I’m just honored and stoked to see it come this far.”

The Emilia Perez actress announced the fund on her 28th birthday five years ago, aiming to raise $100 million in contributions for youth mental health worldwide. The fund has so far collected $20 million.

“Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life,” Gomez said at the time, referring to her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

Gomez and Blanco’s star-studded wedding took place on September 27. Guests at the three-day wedding included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Finneas, and more.

As well as Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park and Cara Delevingne, her Emilia Pérez costars Édgar Ramírez and Zoe Saldaña, and her former Wizards of Waverly Place costars Jennifer Stone, David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera.