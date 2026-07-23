Selena Gomez cooks Italian feast for Benny Blanco on her birthday

Benny Blanco has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at Selena Gomez’s birthday celebration by sharing moments from the couple’s romantic cooking date in Italy.

The music producer posted a TikTok video on July 22 documenting the experience, which took place during the singer and actress’ birthday getaway. The clip followed the couple as they prepared a traditional Italian meal together in a hands-on cooking class.

“Let’s make an Italian feast for my wife’s birthday,” Blanco said at the beginning of the video before showing Gomez making fresh pasta from scratch. The actress cracked eggs into the dough, kneaded it by hand and used a pasta machine to shape the noodles while Blanco encouraged her from behind the camera.

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The video also captured the pair preparing several classic Italian dishes, including stuffed squash blossoms and eggplant parmesan. Blanco later praised Gomez’s cooking after tasting the finished meal.

“That’s the best thing I’ve tasted in Italy so far, and you made it,” he told her. Gomez smiled before replying, “No, you made it.”

In between cooking, the couple enjoyed wine together and took in the scenic views of the Italian countryside, with Blanco filming historic villas, fountains and lush greenery surrounding the property.

The video ended on a sweet note as Gomez relaxed after the class. Blanco quietly wished her a happy birthday and told her he loved her.

Gomez and Blanco married in September 2025 after publicly confirming their relationship nearly two years earlier.