Selena Gomez explains on early stages of her being wife to Benny Blanco

In a recent interview, Selena Gomez spoke about her life as a newly married woman.

In the interview, she revealed her personal world following her private wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. The singer, on the other hand, confirmed the marriage and described it as the early stages of married life. He described it as overwhelmingly positive.

In a discussion with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Gomez was asked about finding happiness at this stage of her life. She replied with emotion, saying the transition into marriage has felt “like a dream so far.” While acknowledging that every relationship comes with challenges, she expressed confidence in navigating them alongside Blanco, whom she described as “the most beautiful person” to share that journey with.

According to People, the couple’s bond has strengthened significantly over time, something Gomez’s remarks appeared to reinforce.

The newlyweds also embraced a low-key approach to celebrating their union. An insider told People that the couple took a simple post-wedding road trip “honeymoon,” which matched their privacy preference. They allegedly drove along the California coast, visited Texas, and enjoyed several days of quiet celebration after their intimate Santa Barbara ceremony. The source described their time together as “perfect.”

For Gomez, the marriage marks a meaningful new beginning. In recent years, she has spoken more openly about wanting stability and authenticity in her personal life. Industry observers note that her connection with Blanco stands apart from her past highly publicised relationships.