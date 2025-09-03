Selena Gomez's friends furious over 'lazy' fiancé Benny Blanco

Ahead of their speculated nuptials in Montecito this month, Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez has reportedly been left alone by Benny Blanco to do all the wedding planning by herself, with no help from her ‘lazy’ fiancé whatsoever.

As reported by foreign media, Benny Blanco, 37, has taken a back seat from their wedding planning process, leaving all the stress of arrangements on Selena Gomez, 33, telling his bride-to-be that ‘this is her wedding first, and their wedding second’.

According to her close pals who celebrated the Disney alum’s bachelorette in Cabo San Lucas last week, Blanco has been a ‘bit lazy’ and told Gomez to ‘do whatever she wants for the wedding’. But while it seems like a ‘nice gesture’, she feels it’s high time he ‘could step up and make some decisions’.

Although their wedding planning process hasn’t been ‘smooth sailing initially’, the insiders affirmed that it cannot be a serious trouble between the partners, but would rather add a ‘quirk’ to their relationship.

The source also suggests that Blanco has been ‘ecstatic’ on this new chapter of life, and ‘forever grateful’ to the ‘Only Murders In The Building’ actor for being his bride.

