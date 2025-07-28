Selena Gomez’s revelation fuels marriage talks with Benny Blanco

Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez has fuelled the speculations of her upcoming wedding with her record producer beau, Benny Blanco, in a major revelation.

While reports suggest that the wedding bells for celebrity couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are about to ring this September, there has yet to be any official confirmation from either of the two parties involved.

However, the ‘Only Murders In The Building’ actor might have just dropped a major hint to reignite the buzz regarding her upcoming nuptials, as she revealed her unconventional dessert preference for her wedding day.

In a new video, shared on the TikTok handle of her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, Gomez said, “Whenever that day comes, I do know I don’t want a big cake. My preferred dessert, I think, would be biscuits and gravy.”

“My nana’s biscuits and gravy. That sounds like dessert to me,” she added.

However, the Disney alum maintained that she does want a mini cake, which she can save a bit for her and Blanco to have on their first anniversary. “I think I want a mini one for just us that we can freeze,” she shared.

It is worth noting here that Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36, who have known each other for almost a decade while working in the same industry, started dating sometime in 2023, though they kept the affair under the wraps initially.

The couple went Instagram official last year before announcing their engagement in December.

