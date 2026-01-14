Selena Gomez gives Powerpuff Girls-style shoutout to Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez captured the spirit of the 2026 Golden Globes with a nostalgic social media tribute for her longtime peers Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Shortly after Hollywood’s biggest names gathered at the Beverly Hilton over the weekend, Gomez shared a playful Powerpuff Girls fan edit, comparing herself and the two pop stars to the iconic animated trio.

The image paired cartoon stills from the beloved series with photos of Gomez, Cyrus and Grande dressed for awards season.

“So proud of my ladies I grew up with!” Gomez wrote along the post.

The post quickly went viral as many of fans grew up watching the former Disney Channel and Nickelodeon stars rise to fame.

“That’s really cute,” one wrote.

While another added, “Awwww that’s so sweet! She really did grow up with them!”

“Miley and Selena need to switch spots and it would be perfect,” joked a third.

The trio reunited at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were both nominees at the event. Cyrus received a nomination for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for “Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash, while Gomez was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role in Only Murders in the Building.