Selena Gomez honors Becky G for her advocacy at TIME 100 Next Gala

Musician Becky G, who has long used her platform to highlight issues impacting the Latino community, spoke at the 2025 TIME 100 Next Gala about the difficult but necessary task of speaking out amid the backdrop of ICE raids taking place across the country. Selena Gomez paid tribute to Becky G, speaking out to highlight the issues of the Latino community under Trump’s administration.

The Mexican-American artist emphasised the importance of speaking out, stating, “It’s absolutely not easy…but the fear of saying the wrong thing or losing a few followers is incomparable to what my community is feeling right now”.

Becky G is among several Latino musicians who have publicly supported immigrants as the Trump Administration seeks to implement a significant mass deportation effort. Tension between immigration activists and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has intensified since the onset of the administration’s second term, particularly following the June 2025 raids in Los Angeles, which sparked widespread protests.

“Without fear, there’s no courage, and now is the time where we’re really being called upon to be courageous”, she remarked.

Becky G also expressed gratitude for Selena Gomez, who paid tribute to her upon her inclusion in the TIME 100 list, calling her a “rare gift” and a “voice for community”. Both artists share a heritage rooted in Mexican immigration, with Gomez named after the iconic Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla, whom Becky G cites as a major inspiration.

“Selena has created her career to also just pave the way and accomplish incredible things”, Becky G said, reflecting on Gomez’s heartfelt words. “Nobody on my team told me that Selena was going to be writing that piece, so the fact she took that on and has such beautiful, thoughtful words meant a lot, and there were definitely tears”.