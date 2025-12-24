Selena Gomez, Jennifer Stone reunite, reviving Disney Channel magic

American actresses Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone have reunited.

The two actresses who became famous for their roles as best friends Alex Russo and Harper Finkle on the Disney Channel hit brought back the magic of their show’s days just in time for the holidays.

Gomez posted on Instagram Stories a sweet snap of herself and Stone. The post featured two people wearing similar Santa hats. She captioned the post, “Love you, Jen”. Stone returned her love with, “Love you right back”.

Gomez also shared throwback photos of the duo on set, including candid shots of them laughing between takes and embracing their quirky characters.

They previously spent time together, too, at Gomez’s wedding to the music producer, which was also attended by David DeLuise. The two also spent time together as they watched the rerun of their show while eating lunch.

The reunion came at a time when Taylor Swift’s friend was spending the festive season with her husband. The couple began dating in 2023, following which they got engaged in late 2024.