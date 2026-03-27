Selena Gomez launches new Serendipity ice cream bars

Selena Gomez has unveiled an exciting new ice cream treat: “I Said I Love Blue First” bars from Serendipity, in a sweet collaboration that also supports a meaningful cause.

The pop star and actress, who became a part-owner of Serendipity Brands in 2020, teamed up with the iconic frozen treat company and fast-delivery service Gopuff to launch the limited-edition ice cream bars. The name playfully nods to her 2025 album with husband Benny Blanco, I Said I Love You First, and the track “Bluest Flame.”

“I’m so happy with how it turned out,” Gomez shared about the inspiration behind the product.

What Do the Ice Cream Bars Taste Like?

These indulgent bars feature blue vanilla ice cream with cookie bits, all encased in a crisp blue chocolate candy shell. A box of four is priced at around $7.49 and is available exclusively through the Gopuff app for super-fast delivery.

Gomez, who also invested in Gopuff in 2021, brings her signature touch to the lineup—following her popular previous Serendipity flavor, Cookies & Cream Remix, a pink vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls and cream-filled cookie pieces.

Supporting a Good Cause

Every purchase of the “I Said I Love Blue First” ice cream bars directly benefits Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund. The organization is dedicated to expanding access to youth mental health services and education, helping young people get the support they need.

This launch combines Gomez’s love for innovative treats, her personal life, and her ongoing commitment to mental health awareness—making it a delicious way for fans to enjoy something special while giving back.

Fans can grab the bars now via Gopuff and indulge in a treat that’s as thoughtful as it is tasty. Perfect for Selena Gomez enthusiasts, ice cream lovers, and anyone supporting mental health initiatives!