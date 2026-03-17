Selena Gomez melts hearts with beach hug photo featuring Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is giving fans another glimpse into her life with husband Benny Blanco and it’s full of sweet, candid moments.

On March 14, the singer and actress took to Instagram to share a photo dump featuring a mix of personal snapshots, including several cozy images with Blanco. Among them was a standout shot of the couple embracing on a beach, capturing a quiet, intimate moment by the water.

The post also included a variety of behind-the-scenes glimpses from Gomez’s daily life. In one image, Blanco is seen casually sipping a drink with his arm wrapped around Gomez, while another shows the couple gazing into each other’s eyes against a scenic skyline. Fans were also treated to selfies of Gomez, a playful snap of Blanco wearing a “Kiss the Chef” apron, and a relaxed outing with actress Shay Mitchell.

Keeping things simple, Gomez let the photos speak for themselves, offering no detailed caption but plenty of insight into her current chapter.

The post comes shortly after the couple reflected on their private wedding, which took place in September 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. Speaking on Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast earlier this month, the pair shared emotional details about their big day.

Benny Blanco recalled trying to hold back tears as Gomez walked down the aisle, admitting he was both nervous and overwhelmed in the moment. Gomez, meanwhile, remembered the ceremony as an emotional blur filled with laughter, tears and quiet reassurance between the two.