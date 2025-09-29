Selena Gomez's mom breaks silence on Benny Blanco wedding snub

Mandy Teefey, mother of Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez, finally broke her silence on the claims that she was snubbed at her daughter’s wedding with record producer Benny Blanco.

As Selena Gomez, 33, finally exchanged vows with her fiancé of nine months, Benny Blanco, 37, in the weekend-long celebrations in California, there were reports suggesting that her mother, Mandy Teefey, 49, who also has the credit for first introducing the now husband and wife, more than a decade ago, was ‘shattered’ to not been asked by her daughter to walk her down the aisle.

Though she previously rubbished the claims, calling them ‘ludicrous’, Teefey has now further shared her thoughts on Gomez’s decision and revealed who actually walked the Disney alum down the aisle.

In an Instagram post on her handle, the celebrity mom disclosed that her daughter chose her grandfather and Teefey’s father, David Cornett, to do the honour, rather than her, her own father Ricardo Gomez, or her stepfather Brian Teefey.

Reposting the wedding announcement post by the Rare Beauty founder on her Instagram handle, Teefey captioned, “What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless!”

“All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son-in-law @itsbennyblanco!!! It was a fairytale come true,” she added and disclosed, “It was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!!”

It is worth noting here that Gomez’s parents divorced when she was five, and she went on to live with her mother and maternal grandparents.

As for Gomez and Blanco, who have known each other for more than a decade and started dating in 2023, announced their engagement last December. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, September 27.