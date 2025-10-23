Selena Gomez moves fans with new single 'In the Dark' post-wedding

Selena Gomez has stirred emotions among fans with the release of her latest single, “In the Dark”, marking her emotional music project since marrying producer Benny Blanco.

The track is featured on the No Body Wants This Season 2 sound track and is accompanied by a music video that evokes a nostalgic 1980s aesthetic.

The visually striking video showcases Gomez in minimalist, smoke-filled settings, donning a sleek black leotard, leather jacket and soft luxurious fabrics, creating a captivating contrast between simplicity and intensity.

On Thursday, Gomez shared a brief clip from the video on social media, stating “‘In The Dark’ is out now. This is just a little nostalgia droplet and I hope you love it”.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise the song for its emotional depth and vintage-inspired visuals. Comments ranged from “Vocals, lyrics, the MV — everything is perfect, a masterpiece!” to “pure queen behavior”. Many listeners resonated with the song’s themes of finding beauty and comfort in darkness, noting its lyrical echoes of Gomez’s earlier hits like “Good for you”. Critics have described “In The Dark” as both a return to form and a confident evolution of her artistry.

The video’s simplicity, highlighting Gomez’s raw vocals and subtle visual story telling, has been lauded as a bold artistic choice in an age dominated by maximalist pop productions. The now-iconic chaise lounge scene has already gone viral online, solidifying the release as one of Gomez’s most talked about visuals in recent years.