Selena Gomez pens loved-up wish for Benny Blanco on his 38th birthday

Selena Gomez is celebrating another year of love with her husband, Benny Blanco.

The music producer turned 38 on Sunday, March 8, and Gomez marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The singer and actress shared a series of loved-up snapshots of the couple, including moments from their relationship and photos from their wedding day.

“Happy birthday my love ,” Gomez, 33, wrote in the caption of her post. “I love you with all my heart.”

Gomez and Blanco first confirmed their relationship publicly in December 2023, revealing they had quietly been dating for about six months.

A year later, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. Gomez shared several photos from the romantic picnic proposal, which featured her favorite fast food from Taco Bell and a glimpse of her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring.

The pair later tied the knot in California in September 2025, sharing the news with fans through social media.

Their wedding celebration included several celebrity guests, such as Taylor Swift and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd, along with Paris Hilton and Ed Sheeran.

Recently, Gomez Selena also opened up about her relationship during an appearance on Blanco’s podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, which he hosts with Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco.

Reflecting on their marriage, the former Disney Channel star described their bond as “probably so healthy and one of the greatest things in life.”