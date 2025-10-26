Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie melt hearts with sweet post-wedding moment

Lately, Selena Gomez has been doing what she does best—keeping things real. After her low-key wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, the singer took a breather from all the noise and spent an afternoon with her younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey.

On Instagram, Selena Gomez shared a quick story that said more than words could. In the photo, she’s leaning toward Gracie Elliot Teefey, who’s resting her head on Selena’s shoulder. No filters, no glam setup—just the two of them, the way sisters usually are when the cameras aren’t around.

The “Calm Down” star wore a simple black top, hair pulled back in a bun, and small gold hoops that caught the light. Gracie Elliot Teefey, only twelve, showed up in a crisp white shirt and that soft smile fans have come to know.

People close to the family told Us Weekly that Selena Gomez and her sister are practically inseparable. Despite the twenty-plus-year age gap, they talk constantly and lean on each other. At her wedding to Benny Blanco last month, Gracie Elliot Teefey even had a small but heartfelt part in the ceremony—something Selena insisted on.

Insiders say Benny Blanco added his own touch of humor to the vows. He surprised Selena Gomez with a homemade coupon book—think movie nights, day trips, lazy Sundays—tiny reminders of everyday love.

For fans, the moment sums up where Selena Gomez is right now. She’s still the chart-topping artist everyone knows, but her focus seems to be shifting toward calm, family, and those in-between moments that don’t need an audience.

With Benny Blanco by her side and Gracie Elliot Teefey always close, Selena Gomez looks genuinely content—maybe more than she’s ever been.