Selena Gomez reportedly skipping Taylor Swift’s wedding due to this reason

Selena Gomez is expected to miss Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce this weekend because she’s filming for _Only Murders in the Building_, according to multiple reports.

The 17-year friendship between Gomez and Swift is in focus as Swift’s nuptials at Madison Square Garden approach.

Series Shoot Keeps Gomez Away

Reports say Gomez’s commitments to _Only Murders in the Building_ mean she can’t be in New York for the wedding. The hit Hulu series is in production during the same weekend Swift is set to marry the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Gomez was previously reported as a bridesmaid, but sources say she declined the role to avoid overshadowing Swift. She’s instead said to be preparing a heartfelt speech for the ceremony.

Swift’s Star-Studded Guest List

The wedding is expected to host over 1,000 guests, with a smaller 100-person rehearsal dinner. Confirmed or expected attendees include Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Benny Blanco, Stevie Nicks, Tim McGraw, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne.

Swift and Kelce have rented out Madison Square Garden and are using text-only invitations to avoid leaks.

Mutual Support Between the Friends

Gomez and Swift’s friendship dates back 17 years. At Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco, Swift arrived quietly and avoided mentioning her own engagement to keep the focus on Gomez.

Now Gomez is returning the favor by stepping back from the spotlight at Swift’s big day.