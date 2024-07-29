‘Leave me alone’: Selena Gomez responds to plastic surgery rumours

Hollywood singer-actor Selena Gomez reacted to rumours about her plastic surgery amid her changing looks and weight fluctuations.

Responding to a TikToker’s video about her looks, the 32-year-old singer shut down the rumours of going under the knife while admitting to having Botox.

While the original video was posted in 2023 by a physician’s assistant working in a plastic surgeon’s office, Selena Gomez recently commented on it and asked people to leave her alone.

“Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone,” wrote the “Only Murders in the Building” actor.

Following her response, the TikToker, going by the name Marissa Barrionuevo, issued an apology while mentioning that she had stopped making such videos where she would compare old photos of celebrities with their latest snaps.

“You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s,” wrote the creator.

“I really do mean the best, so I apologise if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever,” the TikToker added.

The reply seemed to have cooled down Selena Gomez who responded by sending love. “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes,” the Hollywood star replied.

The former Disney star is the most-followed woman on Instagram with 428 million followers. However, such a large following puts her life under intense public scrutiny and generates headlines that speculate about her personal relationships as well as her mental and physical health.

In 2014, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, a condition which comes with symptoms such as joint pain.

The Hollywood actor also underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a consequence of her lupus diagnosis.