After celebrating her birthday with a romantic Italian getaway, Selena Gomez is back in detective mode.

The singer and actress was spotted returning to the set of Only Murders in the Building in London on Tuesday, where filming for the sixth season of the hit mystery-comedy series is currently underway.

Gomez, who reprises her role as amateur sleuth Mabel Mora, appeared in high spirits as she greeted excited fans gathered near the filming location. The 34-year-old smiled for photos before stepping in front of the cameras.

Dressed in character, Gomez wore a burgundy coat paired with a miniskirt, tights and boots as she filmed scenes believed to be set during the autumn season.

Also spotted on set was actress Tina Fey, who returns as Cinda Canning, the ambitious true-crime podcaster behind the fictional hit show All Is Not OK in Oklahoma.

Since its debut in 2021, Only Murders in the Building has become one of television’s most popular comedy-mystery series.

Starring Gomez alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, the show follows three neighbours who bond over their love of true-crime podcasts before finding themselves solving real-life murders in their New York apartment building.

The critically acclaimed series has earned multiple award nominations over the years, including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Gomez’s return to work comes just days after she celebrated her 34th birthday in Italy with her husband, music producer Benny Blanco.