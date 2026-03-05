Selena Gomez reveals astrology-themed gift from Taylor Swift on her 30th birthday

Selena Gomez has shared a sweet detail about the special gift she received from her longtime best friend Taylor Swift for her 30th birthday.

During a recent conversation about their friendship, the Who Says singer revealed that Swift surprised her with a handmade astrology-themed gift that she personally created. According to Gomez, the gift included carefully sewn zodiac elements connected to her birth chart, making it a deeply personal and thoughtful present.

“She did it on an actual cloth, and she painted a beautiful lake. It was at night, and the moon was there and in the stars…she painted our exact star signs. So for hers [Sagittarius] and mine [Cancer], and she said, ‘Here’s to the next 30 years,’ handsewn, ‘From Taylor to Selena,’ and it was all sewn by hand, so she had it painted or she painted it.”

Gomez described the gift as one of the most meaningful she has ever received. The actor said the effort behind the present made it especially touching.

“It’s just, instead of writing, ‘Here’s to the next 30 years,’ or printing it, she sewed every letter,” she says. “It was the sweetest gift.”

Meanwhile, her husband Benny Blanco chimed, “I was fully blown away yesterday — she pulls out this piece of art, and I’m like, ‘Ah, this is perfect for the living room,’ and I said, ‘Who made this painting?'” It’s like one of the best paintings I’ve ever seen.”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez first developed a friendship in 2008 when they were each dating a Jonas brother. (Swift had been seeing Joe Jonas while Gomez was linked to Nick Jonas.)