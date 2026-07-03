Selena Gomez is all dolled-up for her bestie’s big day!

The Who Says singer gave fans a glimpse of her elegant look as she headed to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported rehearsal dinner in New York City on Thursday.

She posted a short video to her Instagram Stories showing herself applying a Rare Beauty lipstick while getting ready for the evening. Selena Gomez completed her sophisticated look with a sleek hairstyle, a glamorous black dress, and sparkling diamond jewelry by Fernando Jorge, including the designer’s Flicker Short Earrings and Flicker Ring.

Earlier in the day, the 33-year-old also shared a sweet photo of herself with husband Benny Blanco on Instagram Stories. Alongside the image of the couple sitting together on a couch, Gomez wrote, “i wish benny was here rn,” suggesting he was unable to join her for the festivities.

Gomez has been one of Taylor Swift’s closest friends for more than a decade. The pair first met in 2008 while they were each dating a member of the Jonas Brothers and have remained close ever since.

Taylor Swift was also by Gomez’s side during her wedding to Blanco last year, where the Grammy-winning singer reportedly delivered a heartfelt speech in honor of the couple.

The rehearsal dinner, reportedly held at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater, brought together family members and close friends ahead of Swift and Kelce’s anticipated wedding celebration.