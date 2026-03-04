Selena Gomez shares her real feelings on getting engaged at the same time as Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is celebrating love and long-lasting friendship.

During a recent appearance on the podcast Friends Keep Secrets, hosted by her husband Benny Blanco alongside David Burd and Kristin Batalucco, the singer and actress opened up about her nearly two-decade bond with Taylor Swift and how their lives have come full circle.

Blanco, 37, asked Gomez whether she and Swift ever pause to reflect on how far they have come since their early days in the spotlight.

“It’s moreso that wow we survived it as best as we could because it’s literally all we talk about,” Gomez, 33, shared.

Looking back on their 17-year friendship, the Only Murders in the Building actress explained that their conversations are less about fame or achievements and more about shared experiences.

“When we talk about it we’re not like, ‘Look at this prosperity.’ It’s moreso like actually this is so cool that you get it,” she said. “It’s absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship, from multiple heartbreaks and love stories and fun stories in life.”

“We both ended up fortunately being engaged around the same time and that was the coolest part,” Gomez added.

When Burd pointed out that they both “ended up with good dudes,” Gomez quickly agreed. “I agree. I’m very lucky,” she said.

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco in December 2024. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, revealed her engagement to Travis Kelce in August 2025.