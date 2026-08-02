Selena Gomez shares honest views on personal growth

Selena Gomez acknowledges that she is still working on giving herself grace as she embarks on a new chapter in her personal and professional life.

The singer and actress spoke with Robin James on his YouTube channel prior to the release of her new fragrance, Rare Beginnings. During the chat, James asked Gomez what she would like to remember about this period in the future, particularly in light of the fragrance’s symbolic representation of a fresh start.

In response, the star of Only Murders in the Building gave a candid assessment of her state of mind.

“I hope to remember that no matter what goes on, there’s always a chance to try again,” Selena Gomez said. “And that’s something I need to work on because, you know, I’m hard on myself and too critical, and in my head. So it’s just allowing me to have a new beginning.”

She added that the message behind Rare Beginnings is about giving herself permission to start over whenever life calls for it.

It should be noted that Selena Gomez rose to fame as a child actor and has spent much of her life in the spotlight.