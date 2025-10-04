Selena Gomez shares peeks into her wedding vows with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has continued to share glimpses into her dreamy wedding with Benny Blanco.

A week after exchanging vows with his then-fiancé, the Who Says singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, October 3, to share peeks into intimate moments from her wedding weekend.

In the first image, Selena Gomez could be seen wearing a blue silk robe as she poses with white glasses featuring a small veil attached.

While another photo showed her posing on an end-of-bed bench next to her former Wizards of Waverly Place costar, Jennifer Stone, 32.

One of the snaps in the carousel featured the Disney actor writing her vows as she sat on the edge of a bed, wearing pink silk pajamas.

In the last image, Selena was seem exiting through the back of a building into a car, wearing her Ralph Lauren wedding reception dress.

“From writing my vows to leaving my wedding a little earlier than most..,” she wrote in the caption.

Her carousel also featured a candid shot of Benny pouring champagne, a sweet moment of the two walking along the beach, and a playful photo of strawberries decorated to look like a bride and groom.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in California on Saturday, September 27.