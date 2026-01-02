Selena Gomez shares sneak peak of her winter getaway

Selena Gomez shared her vacation getaway with her husband, Benny Blanco. Posted a carousel of photos and short videos on Instagram.

On December 31, Selena Gomez shared a series of photos and a short video from her winter getaway.

She captioned the photo with a single snowflake emoji, showing the pair enjoying time at what appeared to be a ski resort. In the images, Gomez is seen wearing a black puffer jacket and ski trousers, while Blanco wore a brown coat, white hoodie and fingerless gloves, with his wedding ring visible. The couple posed for a cable car selfie and were also pictured sitting together at an outdoor bar.

The short video featured Gomez and Blanco laughing as they went tubing, walking through the snow and sharing kisses. The footage was presented in a Polaroid-style format and captured moments from their time outdoors.

Earlier, in December, she posted images from a festive outing at Enchant Los Angeles. The seasonal attraction features a light maze, ice skating and themed stalls. Gomez captioned that earlier post, “Visiting a wonderland”, alongside photos of the couple enjoying the event.

Gomez and Blanco celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple this year. They tied the knot on September 27 in California. Gomez confirmed the wedding at the time by sharing images from the day on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “🤍 9.27.25 🤍”.