Selena Gomez shares throwback photo from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Selena Gomez is revisiting special memories from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, sharing a nostalgic photo featuring a wrist stacked with friendship bracelets from the shows.

The singer and actress included the throwback image in an Instagram photo dump posted Thursday, February 19. The picture, taken nearly three years ago, shows Gomez wearing more than a dozen beaded bracelets collected during Swift’s tour stops.

Among the accessories were light-up bracelets distributed to concertgoers to create synchronized stadium light displays, along with handmade pieces spelling out names and initials such as “Selena,” “Meredith,” and “SG.” The colorful stack climbed halfway up her arm, capturing the fan-driven bracelet-trading tradition that became a hallmark of the tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez captioned the post simply, “randoms,” alongside additional photos that included affectionate moments with her husband, Benny Blanco, self-love quotes, and glam selfies.

The “Love On” singer attended two Eras Tour stops in 2023, including Arlington, Texas, in April and Los Angeles in August. She was joined by her younger sister Gracie, with the pair singing and dancing along throughout the performances. During one show, Swift even gifted Gracie her signature fedora hat during the Red set.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for over a decade. They first met when they were each dating a Jonas brother back in 2008 (Swift was seeing Joe Jonas while Gomez was linked to Nick Jonas) – ultimately becoming close pals.