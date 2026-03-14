Selena Gomez shares update on upcoming music project

Since her marriage to Benny Blanco in September 2025, Selena Gomez’s relationship has remained a frequent topic in the news. The 33-year-old recently provided a mysterious update from her workspace, sharing a fuzzy photo that featured a microphone, presumably hinting at an upcoming musical project.

Sources claim that producers have also been working with Blanco on material connected to Gomez’s recent creative shifts, fueling speculation that she is working on a secret project.

Before marrying, the couple collaborated on the song “I Said I Love You First” in March 2025, artistically showcasing their affection through music.However, the pair recently faced backlash after a video surfaced of Selena Gomez kissing Blanco’s foot shortly after he faced public criticism regarding his hygiene.

This incident prompted a wave of online negativity, with some fans questioning the nature of their relationship. Amidst this, persistent and baseless conspiracy theories—suggesting that Selena Gomez has passed away and been replaced by a body double—have resurfaced on social media, falsely linking these rumors to the recent declassification of the Jeffrey Epstein files.