Selena Gomez announces social media hiatus following TikTok drama with Hailey Bieber

American singer-actor Selena Gomez announced yet another break from social media amid the TikTok drama involving Hailey Bieber.

Hours after dethroning Kylie Jenner to become the most-followed female account on the social platform Instagram, Selena Gomez announced to be going on a hiatus from social networking sites.

The announcement made in an interactive live session on TikTok was recorded and published by a media outlet on the micro-blogging platform. The clip captured Gomez saying, “I’m very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier.”

Selena Gomez announces on TikTok live that she's taking a break from social media: "I'm gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this."

“I’m good, I love the way I am, I don’t care,” the ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker added, before getting to the point. “And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly.”

“And I’m 30. I’m too old for this,” she quipped.

“I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything,” Gomez said before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Disney alum regularly takes time out of social media citing her mental health, and the recent hiatus episode of Selena Gomez, came hours after she defended best friend Taylor Swift against Hailey – the wife of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez had written in the comments section of the throwback video of Mrs Bieber, seemingly insulting Swift with an inappropriate action.

