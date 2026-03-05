Selena Gomez spills on being misdiagnosed before bipolar disorder diagnosis

Selena Gomez ha opened up about the complicated path that led to her mental health diagnosis, revealing she was initially misdiagnosed before learning she has Bipolar Disorder.

During her appearance on March 3 episode of the Friends Keep Secrets Podcast with her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, the 33-year-old singer and actress shared that she struggled for years to understand what was happening with her mental health.

“I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed,” the singer said. “People were just assuming, and I would try multiple therapists. And that’s why it’s hard. It’s actually really hard when we’re talking about these things. And for me to go get a therapist, all of it is so f—ing complicated.”

The Who Says singer went on to explain that finding the right diagnosis and treatments took going through “multiple different people.

Blanco, 37, also spoke about supporting Gomez through her journey, explaining that there are still moments when she experiences manic episodes.

“She’ll start to realize she’s having it after it’s happening, and sometimes she doesn’t even remember when it’s happening,” the record producer, who wed Gomez in September, shared.

Despite the challenges, Selena Gomez said she feels no shame about those moments. Instead, she has learned to recognize the signs more quickly over time.