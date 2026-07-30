Selena Gomez and her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, enjoyed a rare date night in London after spending weeks apart because of their busy work schedules.

The couple was spotted leaving the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Gymkhana in London’s Mayfair district on Wednesday, where they were joined by singer Jessie Ware.

Gomez looked effortlessly elegant in a black satin dress paired with classic ballet flats as she smiled and waved to fans outside the restaurant. Blanco opted for a more casual look, wearing a sleeveless navy top with black denim jeans.

The outing marked a reunion for the couple after nearly two months apart. Gomez has spent much of the spring and summer in the UK filming the latest season of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Blanco recently revealed that he travelled to Britain by boat rather than plane because of his well-known fear of flying. Sharing a video from the vessel on Instagram, he joked, “POV: ur traveling across the Atlantic in the Titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying.”

He captioned the post, “The things we do for love.”

Before reuniting in London, Gomez and Blanco celebrated her 34th birthday aboard a luxury yacht off the French Riviera. The pair were photographed enjoying the sunshine, sharing affectionate moments and exploring the coastline on a jet ski.