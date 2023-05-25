Is Selena Gomez ‘trying too hard’ to be like Hailey Bieber?

Singer-actor Selena Gomez is being slammed on social media for supposedly trying to copy the style of supermodel Hailey Bieber.

Being MIA for over a month, the ‘Rare Beauty’ mogul returned to the social site Instagram on Wednesday, with a series of her clicks, from her time in Paris. “Paris, friends, food and @rarebeauty, oh what a dream!” Gomez captioned the five-picture gallery.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The fashionista sported a chic look for the night out, featuring a deep-blue turtleneck sweater, paired with contrasting, ripped denim pants and a grey jacket. She completed the look with a sleek bun, tiny glasses and some hoops, the style that was bound to remind keyboard warriors of her rival, Hailey Bieber’s signature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

While her millions of followers were sweet with their compliments, a number of social users pointed out the similarities between her look and Bieber’s style, while they also believed that Selena Gomez was ‘trying too hard’ to act like ‘Rhode Skin’ founder.

“Why are you stealing Hailey style to dress? Oh! I know, it’s because you and your team have a picture of Hailey on the wall for inspiration, right? JEALOUSY GIRL,” one of them commented on Gomez’s post.

Another reiterated, “Trying to act like hailey,” while a Bieber supporter went on to write, “#LeaveHaileyBieberAlone”.

‘I want kids so bad but…’: Hailey Bieber on embracing parenthood with Justin