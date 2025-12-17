Selena Gomez turns blunt ‘Mustache’ remark into skin health awareness

Selena Gomez is keeping it real and using the moment to spread awareness!

The Only Murders in the Building star responded with humor and honesty after a follower made a blunt comment about her appearance in a recent makeup-free Instagram Stories video.

Speaking directly to the camera on Tuesday, December 16, Gomez addressed a question about how she “shaves” her mustache, making it clear that the visible discoloration on her upper lip is not facial hair.

“Someone made me laugh because they asked me, ‘how do you shave your mustache,’” she said before adding that the visible discoloration on her upper lip is not facial hair.

The 33-year-old singer further shared, “it’s my melasma. I take care of it and treat it, but yeah it’s there. I totally get it. It’s from the sun.” The Emmy-nominated went on to encouraging her followers to use sunscreen.

Melasma is a skin condition that can cause brown or blue-gray patches, particularly on areas of the face, including the upper lip, and sometimes the neck, back and arms, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Over the years, the Emmy-nominated actress has embraced a more natural approach to beauty, frequently appearing barefaced on social media and discussing the realities of skincare.