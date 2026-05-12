Selena Gomez’s cultural identity sparks heated debate

A Rainy Day in New York actress Selena Gomez has once again been making headlines, as she frequently does, but this time it’s all about her heritage.

In a recent advertisement for her brand, Rare Beauty, the widely regarded musician claimed, “My name is Selena Gomez. I’m Mexican American. I am rare.” While the actress was attempting to represent her culture, the remark sparked a heated discussion regarding her heritage claims.

As is often the case, social media users did not hesitate to express their perspectives. On X (formerly Twitter), one user targeted her roots, commenting, “She doesn’t even speak Spanish fluently, still has an accent, and has never lived in Mexico.” Another user noted how some celebrities seem to lean into their heritage primarily when it is profitable, stating, “I love her, but I can’t stand celebrities who use their Mexican or Latin descent to market something.”

It is worth noting that Selena is a third-generation Mexican-American born in Texas in 1992. While her mother, Mandy Teefey, has Italian ancestry, her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, is of Mexican descent. In a fascinating nod to her roots, Selena Gomez was actually named after the legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez enjoyed a glamorous date night with husband Benny Blanco as the couple attended the premiere of Martin Short’s upcoming Netflix documentary in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

The event took place at Egyptian Theatre ahead of the release of the documentary, Marty, Life Is Short, which is scheduled to premiere on May 12.

Gomez, turned heads in a black beaded dress paired with black heels and silver jewelry. She styled her hair in a sleek updo while opting for classic glam makeup featuring winged eyeliner and a bold red lip.