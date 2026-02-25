Selena Gomez's fans urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his unhygienic antics

Benny Blanco’s recent podcast debut has left some Selena Gomez fans in disbelief

The music producer, 37, launched his new show Friends Keep Secrets alongside Lil Dicky and Lil Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco.

During the episode, Blanco lounged barefoot on a couch, revealing soles covered in dirt. At one point, he intentionally passed gas, prompting shocked reactions from viewers. Clips of the podcast quickly circulated online, sparking a wave of criticism and concern among Gomez’s followers.

“Selena needs to divorce him and find someone better,” one fan wrote on X, while another added, “I have never been more disappointed in Selena than I am right now.”

Other social media users questioned how the Wizards of Waverly Place alum could tolerate Blanco’s behavior.

This isn’t the first time Blanco has drawn attention for his unconventional hygiene habits. In a November 2024 interview with People, he admitted he doesn’t shower daily, explaining that he prefers letting natural skin oils “rejuvenate” and even crafting a personal scent that blends masculine and feminine notes.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez tied the knot in November 2025.