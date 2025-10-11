Selena Gomez’s hidden 4th bridal look revealed from secret rehearsal dinner

Selena Gomez looks absolutely stunning in every look for her wedding to Benny Blanco!

On Friday, October 10, a new set of photos from the Who Says singer’s wedding rehearsal dinner made headlines on the social media.

The images unveiled Selena Gomez’s hidden fourth bridal look as she stunned in a chic white blazer dress by Ralph Lauren.

In the photos shared on social media by the iconic designer, as part of Gomez’s various wedding looks, her blazer outfit caught fans’ attention.

The Only Murders in the Building alum could be seen wearing a short white double breasted blazer dress adorned with a voluminous white flower on her left lapel.

Gomez’s dress featured gleaming mother of pearl buttons and a delicate lace up design in the back.

She wore her hair in a chic curled ponytail and added a pop of color to her stunning look with deep red lipstick and jeweled dangling earrings.

The last photo in the carousel showed Blanco kissing Gomez’s hand as she modeled the minidress look.

“#SelenaGomez and #BennyBlanco wore custom #RLCollection and #RLPurpleLabel looks for the couple’s intimate wedding,” they wrote in the caption.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in California on Saturday, September 27.