Selena Gomez's response to being cloned goes viral

Selena Gomez responded to a viral conspiracy theory related to her being cloned.

Recently, the Rare Beauty owner responded to the viral debate of her being the dupe of original Selena Gomez in a comedy video from the Rare Beauty office. The video was posted by TikTok star Micky Cash Flow.

In the video, Micky portrayed a version of herself who has been hired as Gomez’s new assistant. In one scene, the comedian runs down a to-do list in a meeting with the “Hands to Myself” singer.

Micky read from the list, “The foundation casting, and then, something about calling a clone. I don’t know, could ignore that”.

Confused, Gomez responded, “Okay?”Though it might appear real at first glance, the video is merely an elaborate comedy bit wherein Micky and Gomez both show off their acting chops, as the former does such a terrible job serving as a personal assistant that the latter tells her that she’s fired at the end of the video.

Social media users have made baseless claims about Gomez being replaced by a clone in recent months, including in comments on the Emilia Pérez actress’s Instagram that have gained thousands of likes. It’s not immediately clear where or when these conspiracy theories began, but most believers point to supposed changes in her appearance over the years as evidence that the former child star was replaced at some point.

Gomez openly discussed the changes she’s undergone in the past. “I’ve dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that’s something I’m very sensitive to,” she said in an Allure profile last year. “Now I understand, that’s stemming from that one time when I was going through some medical stuff and I had gained weight.” She has also stated that medications for lupus, with which she was diagnosed in 2013, have caused fluctuations in her weight.

The actress also lashed out at speculation that she’d had cosmetic surgery last year. “Honestly I hate this,” Gomez wrote on social media after facing intense scrutiny about her appearance. “I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

Gomez also recently responded to a question about how her voice has changed over the years in an Instagram livestream. “Yeah, I’ve gotten this question a few times. The voice thing. So, sometimes when I’m on, never mind”, she said in December before changing her tune. “There’s no excuse. I don’t really care…I think my point is, is that sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all”.