'Selfish' JoJo Siwa doesn't want you to take pictures with boyfriend Chris Hughes

Young starlet JoJo Siwa doesn’t mind being called ‘selfish’ for banning her concertgoers from clicking selfies with her boyfriend, sports presenter Chris Hughes.

Singer-dancer JoJo Siwa, 22, who has been dating her ‘Big Brother’ co-star Chris Hughes, 32, since earlier this year, told the crowd at her recent show of the ongoing European Infinity Heart Tour in Dublin, Ireland, that she doesn’t appreciate them taking pictures with her beau.

“I know we all love Chris Hughes, but he’s my boyfriend, and I want him to watch my show,” Siwa can be heard saying in the video doing rounds on social media. “If he turns around to take another selfie, I’m gonna have to restart. Don’t do that. Deal?”

“You can take a picture from afar. You can video him watching,” she offered further. “But let the guy watch, please. Promise? Love you.”

Further addressing the ‘Love Island’ alum directly, the Nickelodeon star added, “Babe, thank you for always being kind to everybody, but come on.”

“I want to be a little selfish here. Let me have a little moment,” Siwa concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes were co-housemates on the 24th season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ earlier this year, where she stood in the third position, whereas her beau was in sixth place.