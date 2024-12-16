JUI-F chief seeks clarity on Seminary bill’s delay

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), expressed his concerns regarding the delay in signing the Seminary Registration Bill, emphasising the need for immediate resolution through legal and constitutional means, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the recent meeting of the Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris Diniyah (ITMD) concluded with detailed discussions on the Seminary Registration Bill. Key leaders, including Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Mufti Taqi Usmani, were present.

Speaking at a press conference after ITMD meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that the bill was initially introduced by the government, and his party accepted it in principle. He pointed out that during the 26th Amendment discussions, the bill was revisited, and any changes made to it were introduced by the current government, not his party. “There is no controversial clause left for us in this bill,” he remarked, adding that the government should now move forward with its implementation.

The JUI-F chief criticised the sudden objections being raised against the bill, saying, “This bill was presented in the assembly before and has been approved by parliament. The objections now, a month and a half later, are unjustified.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged the government to clarify the reasons behind the delay in signing the bill, stating, “If there is a reason, let it be known why the Seminary Registration Bill is not being signed.” He rejected unnecessary questions being raised about the bill and highlighted that their demands are neither unconstitutional nor illegal.

The JUI-F leader also dismissed suggestions about placing seminaries under the Ministry of Education, saying such ideas were unnecessary after 70 years of existing frameworks. “We are dealing with educated individuals; such excuses will not work,” he remarked.

Fazlur Rehman made it clear that his party seeks a straightforward resolution to the issue. “We want this matter resolved without unnecessary complications, purely through legal and constitutional dialogue. We are not here to create chaos but will stand firm if needed,” he asserted.

Concluding his address, he said, “Our message has been conveyed. We expect our demands to be met in a lawful manner, and the implementation of the approved resolutions should begin immediately.”