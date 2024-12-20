PM Shehbaz orders swift resolution of seminary bill issue after meeting Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to discuss concerns related to the Seminary Registration Bill, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman led a JUI-F delegation comprising Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Senator Kamran Murtaza.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need to resolve the matter swiftly.

He directed the Ministry of Law to take steps according to the law and constitution to address the concerns over the bill.

Leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Information Minister Atta Tarar were present at the meeting.

Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister’s adviser and senior Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and Attorney General Mansoor Usman also attended the meeting.

Reports had earlier said that PM Shehbaz contacted the JUI-F chief to discuss the Seminary Registration Bill.

Following the contact, Fazlur Rehman held a prolonged discussion with the Wafaqul Madaris officials before meeting PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The government is trying to address the concerns of the religious parties on the Seminary Registration Bill.

The parliament had passed the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was sent to President Asif Ali Zardari for his assent but he returned the bill to the National Assembly citing concerns.

The president’s concerns revolve around the bill’s potential to create conflicts and undermine the existing laws governing seminaries.

One of the primary concerns raised by the President is the contradiction in the definition of a seminary within the bill’s various clauses. He also pointed out that the Madrassa Education Board Ordinance 2001 already exists, making new legislation unnecessary.