After Senate absence, Yousaf Raza Gillani meets Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Saturday called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to PPP’s long march towards Islamabad and the overall political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting. Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf was also present in the meeting.

Both PPP leaders briefed the PPP chairman about the party’s ongoing preparations for Feb 27 long march.

While speaking with PPP Punjab leaders, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the entire Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was being “targeted” for announcing a long march towards long march.

Read more: Senate passes SBP Amendment Bill amid ruckus

“Ruling PTI has started propaganda PPP,” he said and vowed that PPP will march towards Islamabad on February 27 at any cost.

Yesterday, Senate passed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Amendment Bill, with the majority. The bill was presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin amid ruckus in the house by the opposition members.

The SBP Amendment Bill was supported by 44 senators, while 43 voted against it.

It is pertinent to mention here that Opposition Leader in Senate and Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani is facing criticism from opposition after the latter missed yesterday’s all-important Senate session.

Comments