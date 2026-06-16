Senate body opposes 18% GST on stationery items

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has opposed a proposal to impose an 18% sales tax on stationery items, warning that the move would place an additional financial burden on students and parents.

During the committee meeting, members expressed concern over the proposed tax on educational supplies, including pencils, pens, geometry boxes and other stationery items used by students.

Representatives of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Stationery and Taxation Committee also urged the committee to reconsider the proposal.

Speaking before the panel, Riyaz-ud-Din called for exemption of items such as sharpeners, exercise books, glue, writing pads and colour pencils used for educational purposes.

He noted that the government had previously decided not to impose the full 18% sales tax on stationery and argued that introducing such a levy would be inappropriate given its impact on education costs.

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Members of the committee echoed concerns that the proposed measure would increase the financial burden on students and their families.

The committee urged that essential educational materials be exempted from the proposed tax in order to prevent further escalation in the cost of education.