ISLAMABAD: Senate sub-committee for Interior on Monday ordered investigation of the alleged tax theft of staggering Rs 1120 billion.

A session of the Senate body chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro while ordering the probe of alleged tax theft also directed for immediate transfer of the inquiry to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Chairman committee directed a thorough investigation of all brands of cigarettes and companies while ordering the FIA to complete its inquiry withing two months to submit report.

Senator Saifullah Abro said that the FBR won’t probe thus the FIA will inquire into the matter.

The committee also directed for initiating action against the factories importing under quota.

The Senate standing committee for interior, last week discussed the issue of a consignment of smuggled cigarettes seized by the Customs department.

Member Customs told the meeting that the customs officials have taken all trucks in custody. “We had informed the Motorways Police about the trucks carrying cigarettes consignment”, official said. “We had prior information about the smuggling of cigarettes”.

Senator Talha Mehmood said that the matter not belonging to the Customs jurisdiction.” It is likely the smuggled cigarettes arrive from Afghanistan,” Customs official said.

“Pak-Afghan border has been closed, how could the consignment come from Afghanistan,” Senator Talha questioned.

“If it was a smuggled consignment, how it entered in Pakistan,” Senator Talha further questioned. “It is not the Customs’ case, it is a sales issue,” he remarked.

“FBI should inquire, why the news report run against the senator along with statements from the FBR and the motorway police,” committee’s chairman said.

The FIA should take an immediate action, he said while demanding the report mentioning the name of the senator who own these cigarettes.