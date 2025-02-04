web analytics
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Senate body passes anti-human smuggling bill

ISLAMABAD: Senate standing committee for interior unanimously passed prevention of human smuggling bill unanimously on Tuesday.

Senate standing committee chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem discussed the Prevention of Migrants Smuggling bill presented by the government.

“This bill has been important in view of the increasing human smuggling incidents,” Interior Secretary Khurram Agha said in the committee’s proceeding. “Steps have been suggested in the bill with regard to conviction and sentences,” secretary said.

Senator Shahadat Awan said that increase in sentence means the accused could not get an early bail. “Earlier, maximum sentence for the offence was seven years that has been enhanced to 10 years in bill,” Senator Awan said.

The standing committee passed the bill unanimously.

The law ministry official said that sentences have also been increased for those assisting or facilitating beggars.

The facilitators of beggars and those forcing people for begging will be awarded 10 years jail term under the law.

