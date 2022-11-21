Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani likely to face no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is likely to face a no-confidence motion in the coming days as the political parties complete preparations, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The no-confidence motion is likely to be submitted against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in a few days. Sources told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held consultations regarding the no-trust move.

However, the other political parties in the coalition government including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) and Awami National Party (ANP) have not yet taken final decision.

The no-trust move will be submitted after the consultation of all four political parties and prior permission will be taken in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) heads’ session.

Sources added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also distanced itself from backing Sanjrani and demanded his resignation. The matters related to the expected no-trust move also came under discussion during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Sadiq Sanjrani.

The president apprised the Senate chairman regarding the PTI’s stance and demanded him to step down from the position.

However, Sadiq Sanjrani rejected to step down as Senate chairman and decided to face the expected no-trust move. Sanjrani also claimed to contact different political parties and gain their support. Sanjrani claimed that BNP and other political parties assured him of support in case of a no-trust move, sources added.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had demanded the resignation of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over the violation of the constitutional sanctity of Senator Azam Swati.

Prior to PTI’s reaction over Senate Swati’s case, the ruling parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) started mulling over a strategy in October to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani through a no-trust move.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PPP Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani is a strong candidate for the next chairman.

