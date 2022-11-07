PTI demands resignation of Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the resignation of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over the violation of the constitutional sanctity of Senator Azam Swati, ARY News reported on Monday.

The parliamentary committee of the PTI and the joint opposition held a session in the Senate today.

According to the declaration, the parliamentary committee strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and expressed reservations over the non-registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against the nominated persons.

The parliamentary committee demanded the concerned authorities immediately register the FIR in accordance with the victim’s complaint. The committee also backed the four demands tabled by Imran Khan during his press conference.

The committee expressed hope that the Supreme Court (SC) will take immediate action over Imran Khan’s demands.

According to the declaration, the parliamentary committee also condemned the inhumane and immoral actions against Senator Azam Swati. The parliamentarians rejected the special committee to probe into Azam Swati’s private video leak.

The parliamentary committee demanded Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to tender his resignation after the violation of the constitutional sanctity of Senator Swati.

On Saturday, Swati, while breaking into tears during the presser, alleged that someone from an unknown number sent a private video of him and his wife to his daughter and wife.

“My daughter said that someone from an unknown number had sent her mother a video clip… and you are in that video,” said the PTI leader while describing the ordeal.

He claimed that his objectionable video was filmed at Judicial Academy Quetta where he stayed on the advice of the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had also formed a 14-member special committee to probe the PTI Senator Azam Swati’s allegations regarding an objectionable video.

