Rana Sanaullah casts doubt on purported video of Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has cast doubt on the veracity of the purported video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that it would take only three seconds to realise that Azam Swati’s purported video is fake. He raised the question of why Swati confirmed the veracity of the video.

The interior minister said that PTI chief Imran Khan failed to lodge a ‘fake FIR’ and police force has the power to reject filing an FIR of an individual aiming to get personal gains.

He added that several FIRs were registered against him and cases were also filed against Shehbaz Sharif.

He claimed that if someone wants to file FIR against the state then there would be hurdles.

Sanaullah said that only the prime minister or Pakistan Army knew about the key appointments. He alleged that Imran Khan is staging the drama of long march just to make the key appointments controversial.

He said that Khan will fail in his agenda and blamed the PTI chief for committing treason against the country and the state.

